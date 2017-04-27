Government aware of Police brutality at raids: Minister

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 4:15PM FIJI'S Ministry of Defence and National Security is aware of brutal acts allegedly conducted by Police officers during drug raids.

Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho was working very hard in "cleaning up this kind of brutal acts by the Police".

"I thank the Commissioner of Police for doing that," he told Parliament yesterday.

"We are aware of those brutal acts and the Police Commissioner is doing his best to stop those kinds of acts being done by the Police Force."

Ratu Inoke was responding to a question by Opposition MP Mosese Bulitavu on the rights of those arrested to be protected and not subjected to Police brutality during raids.