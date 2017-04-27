Fiji Time: 12:05 AM on Friday 28 April

Crime prevention takes whole community: Ratu Inoke

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Update: 4:08PM CRIME prevention, whether petty crimes or drug-related ones, takes the whole of the community approach.

And Fiji's Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola has urged everyone to join the Police in this fight against crime.

Ratu Inoke made this statement as he responded to a question in Parliament yesterday on the advantage Police drug operations have on taxpayers of this country.

He referred to his ministerial statement on Monday where he noted the overall decrease in crime rate in the past three years.

"On drugs, there is an increase in drug-related offences by 37 per cent during the past three years. This necessitated the Police drug operation, Operation Cavuraka,which was established for these reasons," Ratu Inoke said.

"Under this operation, there were more than 3000 marijuana plants found and uprooted, and people were charged and produced before the courts.

"The benefits of Police drug operation on taxpayers include social and health implications and we need to be mindful of the effects of drugs on the user and the community or society they live in.

"Also, Madam Speaker, for the dealer or cultivator, months and years are wasted in the event, as they are locked behind bars, their family loses a member and as a nation, we lose a productive citizen."








