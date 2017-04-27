Bau Road residents advised to store water

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:02PM REPAIR works conducted at Bau Road outside Nausori has caused water supply disruptions in that area.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised customers in those areas of water disruption from 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow.

Areas to be affected include Taro Settlement, Namuka Village, Nakoroivau Village, Bau Island and Mokani Village.

Residents in those areas are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary period.

It has also advised customers that water carts will be on stand by to service the areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6am tomorrow.