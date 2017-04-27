Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bau Road residents advised to store water

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Update: 4:02PM REPAIR works conducted at Bau Road outside Nausori has caused water supply disruptions in that area.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised customers in those areas of water disruption from 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow.

Areas to be affected include Taro Settlement, Namuka Village, Nakoroivau Village, Bau Island and Mokani Village.

Residents in those areas are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary period.

It has also advised customers that water carts will be on stand by to service the areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6am tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salaries reduced
  2. Villagers defy State sacking
  3. Kepa makes 'gag' claims
  4. Hard work never fails
  5. Mixed views over pot bid
  6. LTA appoints new expat CEO
  7. Bills fast-tracked, passed
  8. Fiji PM turns 63; Parliament sings birthday song
  9. Teachers: Reinstate allowance
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  5. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)