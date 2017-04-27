Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji-Qatar in talks for soldiers' safety

NASIK SWAMI
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Update: 3:56PM THE Fijian Government is in talks with the Qatari government to include the Middle East country as a safe haven for Fijian soldiers.

This was told to Parliament by Defence and National Security Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola following a question by SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka on the strategies in place for the soldiers should tension in the Middle East region escalate.

Ratu Inoke said talks were held with his Qatari counterpart earlier this week.

A total of 811 Fijian soldiers are serving on peacekeeping missions across the the Middle East region.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salaries reduced
  2. Villagers defy State sacking
  3. Kepa makes 'gag' claims
  4. Hard work never fails
  5. Mixed views over pot bid
  6. LTA appoints new expat CEO
  7. Bills fast-tracked, passed
  8. Fiji PM turns 63; Parliament sings birthday song
  9. Teachers: Reinstate allowance
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  5. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)