Fiji-Qatar in talks for soldiers' safety

Update: 3:56PM THE Fijian Government is in talks with the Qatari government to include the Middle East country as a safe haven for Fijian soldiers.

This was told to Parliament by Defence and National Security Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola following a question by SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka on the strategies in place for the soldiers should tension in the Middle East region escalate.

Ratu Inoke said talks were held with his Qatari counterpart earlier this week.

A total of 811 Fijian soldiers are serving on peacekeeping missions across the the Middle East region.