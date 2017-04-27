Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Orchid to open this weekend

KALESI MELE
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Update: 3:49PM THE Fiji Orchid will for the first time open its restaurant to the public this weekend.

Located in Saweni, Lautoka, the resort had previously only catered for in-house guests.

General manager Mitimiti Dreunimisimisi said the new restaurant would be opened tomorrow in conjunction with the west launch of the new cook book, 'Kana Vinaka'.

She said the restaurant would be open from Thursday to Sunday each week but prior bookings were required of those who wanted to eat at the restaurant.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salaries reduced
  2. Villagers defy State sacking
  3. Kepa makes 'gag' claims
  4. Hard work never fails
  5. Mixed views over pot bid
  6. LTA appoints new expat CEO
  7. Bills fast-tracked, passed
  8. Fiji PM turns 63; Parliament sings birthday song
  9. Teachers: Reinstate allowance
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  5. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)