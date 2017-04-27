Fiji Orchid to open this weekend

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:49PM THE Fiji Orchid will for the first time open its restaurant to the public this weekend.

Located in Saweni, Lautoka, the resort had previously only catered for in-house guests.

General manager Mitimiti Dreunimisimisi said the new restaurant would be opened tomorrow in conjunction with the west launch of the new cook book, 'Kana Vinaka'.

She said the restaurant would be open from Thursday to Sunday each week but prior bookings were required of those who wanted to eat at the restaurant.