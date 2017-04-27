MOU to promote conservation in Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:47PM THE World Wide Fund Pacific has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment for the protection and promotion of conservation of nature in Fiji.

WWF Pacific representative Kesaia Tabunakawai said the new agreement would enable both organisations to work towards strengthening natural resource management and effective promotion of sustainable conservation measures.

Local Government, Housing and Environment Ministry permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe said the agreement was a fresh start towards a strengthened working partnership with WWF Pacific.