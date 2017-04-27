Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Annual church meet focuses on spiritual development

KALESI MELE
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Update: 3:40PM THE Lautoka Division of the Methodist Church's focus for 2017 is on improving the spiritual life of its members, says divisional spiritual head Pastor Kalivati Rokisi.

The church's annual general meeting is underway at the Coronation Church in the Sugar City and he said spiritual weakness within families would be at the centre of discussions.

He said the church continued to advocate for its members to work towards living a righteous life.

The division earlier today approved a total budget of $100,000 for the next financial year for the spiritual advancement of its members.

The AGM will conclude tomorrow.








