Partnership targets training for aged-care

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image TISI CON chairperson Amraiya Naidu, (second from left) and APTC's executive director Training Delivery Marian Wilkinson (second from right) at the signing at APTC's regional headoffice in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:33PM LOCALS interested in caring for the aged have been given another opportunity to do so.

The TISI (Then India Sanmarga Ikya) Sangam College of Nursing in Labasa and Health Care Education (TISI CON) today signed a partnership with the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) to qualify students with Certificate III in Individual Support.

APTC's executive director Training Delivery Marian Wilkinson said the partnership was an excellent opportunity for TISI CON and APTC to professionally work together in providing high quality training for personnel caring for elderly clients in their home, community settings or aged care institutions.

TISI CON chairperson Amraiya Naidu said: "With an increase in the life span of people, the demand for aged care support is growing and our joint venture in this area of specialised training is not only essential but also very meaningful."

The training will be provided at the nursing school in Labasa from July.