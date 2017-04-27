Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Winning Hong Kong 7s, a dream come true: Nasoko

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Update: 3:29PM WINNING the Hong Kong is every Fijian 7s player's dream because it puts your name up there with all the other great players in the sport.

These were the words echoed by the two first time Hong Kong 7s winners, Kalioni Nasoko and Setareki Bituniyata.

Nasoko shared it was like a dream for him and being part of the winning Fiji 7s team in Hong Kong was something he had only watched on television growing up.

"This was something that every Fijian boys dream about, to play and win in Hong Kong," Nasoko said.

"Growing up watching players like Tomasi Cama Snr, Waisale Serevi and Mesake Rasari and wanting to be just like them.

"And now following in their footsteps is a dream come true."








