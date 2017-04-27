Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Minimum wage increase unrealistic: FISEA

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Update: 3:25PM THE Fiji Islands Security Employers Association (FISEA) raised concerns ruling out suggestions made in Parliament by SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka to increase the minimum wage rate to $4 an hour.

Mr Gavoka had questioned Employment Minister Jone Usamate as to why the Government could not increase the minimum wage rate as intended by his party if in Government next year.

FISEA president Vilikesa Raqio said Mr Gavoka's suggestions were unrealistic because it could not possibly apply to security companies.

"Right now, our clients pay us about $3.70 to $3.80 an hour and from there, we then calculate to pay our security guards about $2.50 an hour," Mr Raqio said.

"I'm talking about third party, the clients paying us and then we pay our members."








