Robbery suspect escapes from custody

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:19PM A MAN whose case was listed for judgment at the High Court in Suva this morning escaped from custody.

Deshwar Dutt is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

It is alleged that on July 20 in 2014, Mr Dutt with others allegedly stole a laptop, jewellery, camera, phone, watch and other assorted items valued up to $162,098.

It is also alleged that on the same day, Mr Dutt with others stole cash and other assorted items worth $3765.

When asked by High Court judge Salesi Temo, officer-in-charge Sepeti Tabaiwalu said he was tying his shoe lace when Mr Dutt escaped with his handcuffs on.

Justice Temo told the officer that he would have terminated him if he was under his command.

Sentencing is scheduled for tomorrow.