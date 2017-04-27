Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Executive Pacific officers attend first violence against women training

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Update: 1:36PM EIGHTEEN senior Police officers and policy staff from eight Pacific countries are attending a workshop on gender, violence against women and human rights in Nadi this week.

This is the first workshop for regional executive-level Police officers facilitated by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) and funded by the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

It builds on four previous training sessions funded by the AFP with frontline Police officers from across the Pacific to improve policies and responses to cases of violence against women.

The workshop targets officers who are able to influence change in their frontline response to survivors of violence against women and to bring perpetrators to justice.

FWCC coordinator Shamima Ali who is facilitating the five-day workshop at the Sofitel Hotel on Denarau in Nadi said understanding the gender dynamics and power relations at play in cases of violence against women should help those officers critique and develop policy and procedures to respond to such cases.

"With rates of violence against women in the Pacific among the highest in the world, Police officers are key partners in eliminating the problem because they are the ones women turn to first for protection."

The workshop is also examining the links between policing and human rights, with the hope that the participating officers will contribute to putting in place procedures that will uphold human rights and provide justice for survivors of violence.

The participants include Tuvalu's acting Police Commissioner Luka Falefou and Tonga's deputy Commissioner Corporate Ashley Fua. Officers from Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Samoa and Vanuatu are also attending the workshop.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salaries reduced
  2. Villagers defy State sacking
  3. Kepa makes 'gag' claims
  4. Hard work never fails
  5. Mixed views over pot bid
  6. LTA appoints new expat CEO
  7. Bills fast-tracked, passed
  8. Fiji PM turns 63; Parliament sings birthday song
  9. Teachers: Reinstate allowance
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  5. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)