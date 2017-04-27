Oceania Customs officers learn from experts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the Harmonised System 2017 workshop at Novotel Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:19PM SIXTEEN Customs officers from 15 members of the Oceania Customs Organisation are attending a week-long workshop in Nadi, designed to assist with the uniform application and implementation of the Harmonised System Nomenclature 2017.

The Harmonised System of tariff nomenclature is an internationally-standardised system of names and numbers to classify traded products.

It came into effect in 1988 and has since been developed and maintained by the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

The workshop is funded by Australia and New Zealand through their Readiness Package for PACER Plus.

The workshop at Novotel Nadi is being facilitated by experts from the World Customs Organisation, Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC), New Zealand Statistics, Centre for Customs and Excise Studies and the OCO Secretariat.