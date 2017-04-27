Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Naweni villagers attend carpentry training

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Update: 12:56PM TWENTY villagers of Naweni in Cakaudrove are glad to be part of a week-long workshop they anticipate to furnish them with basic carpentry skills.

The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, is being facilitated  by the Fiji National University.

Naweni Village headman Osea Ragoleya said the workshop would equip men in the village with much-needed skills to rebuild homes that were damaged during TC Winston.

"One of the reasons that rehabilitation of homes had stopped in the village was the fact that there was a shortage of skilled carpenters and villagers did not want to risk their homes being constructed by self-proclaimed carpenters," Mr Ragoleya said.

"That will be no longer a problem now when this workshop is completed."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salaries reduced
  2. Villagers defy State sacking
  3. Kepa makes 'gag' claims
  4. Hard work never fails
  5. Mixed views over pot bid
  6. LTA appoints new expat CEO
  7. Bills fast-tracked, passed
  8. Fiji PM turns 63; Parliament sings birthday song
  9. Teachers: Reinstate allowance
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  5. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)