Naweni villagers attend carpentry training

Update: 12:56PM TWENTY villagers of Naweni in Cakaudrove are glad to be part of a week-long workshop they anticipate to furnish them with basic carpentry skills.

The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, is being facilitated by the Fiji National University.

Naweni Village headman Osea Ragoleya said the workshop would equip men in the village with much-needed skills to rebuild homes that were damaged during TC Winston.

"One of the reasons that rehabilitation of homes had stopped in the village was the fact that there was a shortage of skilled carpenters and villagers did not want to risk their homes being constructed by self-proclaimed carpenters," Mr Ragoleya said.

"That will be no longer a problem now when this workshop is completed."