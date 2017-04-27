LTA appoints new expat CEO

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image LTA's new CEO Carmine Piantedosi (left) is congratulated by board chairman Vijay Maharaj on his first day at work. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:06PM FIJI'S Land Transport Authority has appointed an expatriate engineer as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The LTA board today announced the appointment of Carmine Piantedosi to replace former CEO Naisa Tuinaceva who left the organisation in September last year, accounting for leave owed before his contract expired in December.

Board chairperson Vijay Maharaj said Mr Piantedosi joined the authority with a wealth of experience spanning the energy, water and regulatory sectors in Queensland and Victoria, Australia, and in Vanuatu.

Mr Piantedosi has served as a senior regulatory manager for the Essential Services Commission in Melbourne, and then as CEO and part-time commissioner with the Utilities Regulatory Authority of Vanuatu.

Most recently, Mr Piantedosi held the position of manager Regulation and Pricing at Goulburn-Murray Water ? the biggest provider of irrigation water to farmers in Victoria, Australia.

Mr Maharaj said the board looked forward to working closely with Mr Piantedosi.

?With Mr Piantedosi?s strong background in engineering, law and the regulatory sector, we are confident in his ability to chart a new direction forward for LTA,? he said.

Mr Piantedosi holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from the University of South Australia, and a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Adelaide.