Telecom Fiji launches new app

+ Enlarge this image TFL Manager IT Shalvin Narayan with general manager IT Autiko Domonakibau during a press conference on the new TFL SelfCare Mobile App at the TFL office in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 11:54AM TELECOM Fiji Ltd has developed its own android application that give its customers empowerment to access and manage their Telecom and Connect accounts.

The TFL SelfCare App, which was launched today, can now be downloaded on any android device from the Google Play Store.

TFL chief executive officer Mothilal Desilva said the new app placed the centre of control where it should belong, in the hands of customers.

With the new app, TFL customers can now manage their accounts, receive notifications, view promotions, customer care locations, hotspot locations, track their fault status and lodge complaints and enquiries.