Telecom Fiji launches new app

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Update: 11:54AM TELECOM Fiji Ltd has developed its own android application that give its customers empowerment to access and manage their Telecom and Connect accounts.

The TFL SelfCare App, which was launched today, can now be downloaded on any android device from the Google Play Store.

TFL chief executive officer Mothilal Desilva said the new app placed the centre of control where it should belong, in the hands of customers.

With the new app, TFL customers can now manage their accounts, receive notifications, view promotions, customer care locations, hotspot locations, track their fault status and lodge complaints and enquiries.








