Update: 11:47AM NADI residents will experience water supply disruptions today.

According to the Water Authority of Fiji, residents of Gray Road, Zahoor Road, Mountain View, Jet Point, Brewers Road and Rosie Tours will experience the disruption.

The interruption in supply was a result of repair works on a burst main along Martintar Road.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.

Customers have been advised to store water.