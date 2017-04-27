Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Thursday 27 April

Rise in union membership

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, April 27, 2017

THE Fiji Teachers Union says despite the many challenges it continues to face, membership is growing to about 5000 across the country.

On Tuesday, more than 500 members attended the union's 87th annual general meeting and conference at Xavier College in Ba.

FTU president Muniappa Goundar said the union was becoming stronger by the day.

"We have approximately 5000 members and leaders and people will come and go, but the union will stay," he said.

Mr Goundar said over the past 87 years, the Fiji Teachers Union provided invaluable services to the children and people of Fiji and especially to its members.

"FTU has stood tall in all facets of educational development, social progress and membership wellbeing."

Mr Goundar said despite the union's best efforts, naysayers within the organisation failed to grasp the FTU's direction in terms of investments and member services.

"Unfortunately some among us cannot take cognisance of what the executive body has done to them, the good work of FTU is unpalatable."








