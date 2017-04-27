Salaries reduced

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Teachers Union members at the 87th annual general meeting and conference in Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Ministry of Education is shortchanging teachers, says Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh.

Mr Singh said the ministry was taking every opportunity to take money away from the country's educators.

"Short-changing means that they have reduced the salary for diploma teachers to that of certificate level teachers," he said.

"They are saying that if a graduate comes with a completion certificate meaning he or she has obtained a diploma or degree, they will be employed but only paid as a certificate level teacher until they attend their graduation ceremony months later. This does not make any sense at all because the ministry says despite having a completion certificate the teacher is still unqualified.

"They get them to do the job, pay them far less until they attend a graduation ceremony."

Mr Singh said by doing this the ministry was cutting corners.

"They are throwing money around everywhere else but not in the areas that matter."

A full transcript of Mr Singh's views was sent to Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy, who responded by saying he did not want to comment on the issue.