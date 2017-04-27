Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Salaries reduced

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, April 27, 2017

THE Ministry of Education is shortchanging teachers, says Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh.

Mr Singh said the ministry was taking every opportunity to take money away from the country's educators.

"Short-changing means that they have reduced the salary for diploma teachers to that of certificate level teachers," he said.

"They are saying that if a graduate comes with a completion certificate meaning he or she has obtained a diploma or degree, they will be employed but only paid as a certificate level teacher until they attend their graduation ceremony months later. This does not make any sense at all because the ministry says despite having a completion certificate the teacher is still unqualified.

"They get them to do the job, pay them far less until they attend a graduation ceremony."

Mr Singh said by doing this the ministry was cutting corners.

"They are throwing money around everywhere else but not in the areas that matter."

A full transcript of Mr Singh's views was sent to Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy, who responded by saying he did not want to comment on the issue.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salaries reduced
  2. Villagers defy State sacking
  3. Kepa makes 'gag' claims
  4. Hard work never fails
  5. Mixed views over pot bid
  6. LTA appoints new expat CEO
  7. Bills fast-tracked, passed
  8. Fiji PM turns 63; Parliament sings birthday song
  9. Teachers: Reinstate allowance
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  5. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)