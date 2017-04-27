Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Thurston Gardens upgrade

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, April 27, 2017

THE Thurston Gardens will undergo drainage upgrade later in the year.

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani revealed this when asked about the condition of the gardens at the site.

Mr Nemani said the museum's major focus this year was to address the drainage issue.

He said Government was also supportive of the upgrade plans.

"The first step is working on the drainage. We are going to use the capital funds given by the Government to work on this drainage project," he said.

"We have also engaged the landscape architects to plan the overall revamp of the gardens. At the moment, the gardens are waterlogged."

Mr Nemai also highlighted that the museum planned on keeping the indigenous plants at the gardens.

"Some of these plants have been growing here for many years. It is important to maintain and look after it," he said.

He also said they were holding consultations with the Ministry of Defence to open a military gallery at the museum .

"It's a program of the Ministry of Defence, but the Honourable Prime Minister has advised it to become attached to the Fiji Museum," he said.

"The proposal space is at the right end of the verandah. This is not confirmed, but maintaining the view and space of the veranda is our foremost responsibility."








