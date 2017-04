Nominees for awards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Band members of Inside Out with their award during the Fiji Performing Rights Association Music awards at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last year. Picture: File

AS the Fiji Performing Rights Association prepares to hold its fourth annual music awards, it has released the list of nominees for the various categories.

The annual music awards will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva from 6pm on May 13.

Various organisations including The Fiji Times, which is a sponsor for the event, have come forward to support FPRA in ensuring a successful music awards night.

The nominees in various categories are:

Best Hindi Song presented by Shop N Save.

* Pukar

Artist Honey Hasan

Composer Halima Akter

* Kaahe Ko Aayo Mere Desh

Artist Praneel Sami Don

Composer Praneel Sami

* Ma Jhule Ma Jhule

Artist Praneel Sami Don

Composer Praneel Sami

Best Hip Hop Song presented by The Fiji Times

* Pauta

Artist Drixstar

Composer Andrew Bolakoro

* I'm From The West Coast

Artist Team Stay Focused

Composer Isikeli Savu, Nicky Bautavu and Steven Vereakula

* Run It Up

Artist Wilo (Featuring Tropic Thunda)

Composer Willie Usuramo and George Wasile

Best Gospel Song presented by New Methodist Christian Fellowship

* Noqu Kalou

Artist Suliasi Tuilawalawa

Composer Suliasi Tuilawalawa

* Holy, Savasava

Artist CMFI Zone 21

Composer Kalevati Veiseyaki

* Maroroi Au

Artist Extol Gospel

Composer Maikeli Livani and Arisi Tabua

Best iTaukei Song presented by iTaukei Land Trust Board

* Ko Rosi Ni Utoqu

Artist Leba Boi Yawa e Lomai Nasau

Composer Etonia Lote Jr.

* Senikakala

Artist Nasio Domoni

Composer Tuverea Tuamoto

* Rosi Ni Waisiliva

Artist Malumu Ni Tobu Kei Navaukura

Composer Jiosevata Vetaukula

Best English song presented by Vatuvara Private Islands

* Pauta

Artist Drixstar

Composer Andrew Bolakoro

* Coming Home

Artist Nem and Talei

Composer Talei Draunibaka, Nemani Vanua and Phil Dakei

* I'm From The West Coast

Artist Team Stay Focused

Composer Isikeli Savu, Nicky Bautavu and Steven Vereakula

Most Popular Song presented by Communication Fiji Ltd

* Coming Home

Artist Nem and Talei

Composer Talei Draunibaka, Nemani Vanua and Phil Dakei.

* Ko Rosi Ni Utoqu

Artist Leba Boi Yawa e Lomai Nasau

Composer Etonia Lote Jr

* Sulu Tavoi E Cagina Yawa

Artist Simi Rova

Composer Iliesa Baravilala

* Sinikakala

Artist Nasio Domoni

Composer Tuverea Tuamoto

* Rosi Ni Waisiliva

Artist Malumu Ni Tobu Kei Navaukura

Composer Jiosevata Vetaukula

Most Popular Music Video presented by Goodman Fielder

* Sau Tiko Viti

Artist Drizstar (Featuring Tropic Thunda)

Composer Andrew Bolakoro

* My Love For You

Artist Cakau Lei Lomai (Feat. Young Davie and Kula Kei Uluivuya)

Composer TaitusiI Maqanatagane

* Coming Home

Artist Nemi and Talei

Composer Talei Draunibaka, Nemani Vanua and Phil Dakei

* Vasiti Rekisa

Artist Kula Kei Uluivuya

Composer Viliame Cokanauto

* Home

Artist Elena

Composer Joycelyn Karwa, Apisalome Tuekubu and Elena Baravilala

Best New Artist presented by Fijian Teachers Association

* Drixtsar

* Suliasi Uluilakeba

* Senilagakali Kei Koroilagi

Artist Of The Year presented by Fiji Performing Rights Association

* Nemi and Talei.

* Leba Boi Yawa E Lomai Nasau

* Kula Kei Uluivuya

Best Composition (Premiere Aaward) presented by Tabs Investments

* Senikakala

Artist Nasio Domoni

Composer Tuverea Tuamoto

* Rosi ni Waisiliva

Artist Malumu Ni Tobu Kei Navaukura

Composer Jiosevata Vetaukula

* I'm From the West Coast

Artist Team Stay Focused

Composer Isikeli Savu, Nicky Bautavu and Steven Vereakula