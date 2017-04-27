Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Police to question student on defilement case

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, April 27, 2017

A 17-YEAR-OLD student will be questioned by police for his alleged involvement in a defilement case that allegedly took place after a drinking party on April 15.

The suspect was alleged to have defiled a 13-year-old girl after a drinking party at his home in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Chief of intelligence and Investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said investigations into the incident were continuing. ACP Matavou urged parents and guardians to be aware of their children's whereabouts at all times.

He said the fact that two children had been part of a drinking party was a serious concern. "We are reiterating the need for discussions to be made to our children on underage sexual relationships."

"If they are under the age of 16 and are involved in a sexual relationship and in the event the police are alerted, a crime is being committed," he said.

"Possible charges could be defilement of children under 13 years or defilement of young persons between 13 and 16 years."

The incident was reported at the Nabua Police Station.








