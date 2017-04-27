Ministry to address non-performing school heads, teachers in Tailevu

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Tailevu Provincial Council meets government and NGO officials at Bau Island yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Ministry of Education says it is moving non-performing school heads and is upgrading the teaching abilities of teachers in Tailevu.

This was told to the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting yesterday after questions were raised on the disparity between the highest and lowest marks being achieved in the province.

TokotoksaDistrict representative Tokotoka, Rusiate Korovusele said at Nabitu District School, there were subjects in whichsome students scored 70s, 80s and 90s while other students could not score more than 10.

Mr Korovusele asked what the ministry was doing to address the disparity.

The Ministry of Education official told the meeting that they had found problems with numeracy and literacy when children moved from infant classes to upper classes.

"Many of our students lag behind and we are moving ahead to upgrade our teachers in this regard," he said.

"Currently, we are monitoring for underperforming schools in Tailevu and the whole of Nausori where Ministry of Education Nausori District plus headquarters will be moving around to underperforming schools in Tailevu.

"We have also started moving up the leaders, especially the headteachers and principals. If they are not performing to the expectations, I think we are supposed to give the names to the headquarters so that if there is no improvement coming through, then we have to move these school heads to another school and approach someone who can do the work also." The Ministry of Education official also told the meeting that parental engagement was important.