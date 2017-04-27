Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Director assures safety compliance

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, April 27, 2017

MINERAL Resources Department director Dr Raijeli Taga said safety was paramount to Government as it continued its audit at Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd.

"The safety measures and practices to be complied with by the company is within the Mining Act," she said.

"The safety audit has commenced and the Mineral Resources Department would like that this be carried out thoroughly to ensure the safety of workers.

"Once the audits are completed and the working areas are safe, then operations will begin."

Underground operations at the mine have ceased as the full audit continues.

She said the final results of the audit would be handed over to the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources.

"However, the report on the audit will be tabled with the Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources with advice and recommendations on way forward from the Director of Mines."

A stop work order was issued by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya after a series of incidents at the mine, one of which resulted in the death of a shaft supervisor earlier this month.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salaries reduced
  2. Villagers defy State sacking
  3. Kepa makes 'gag' claims
  4. Hard work never fails
  5. Mixed views over pot bid
  6. LTA appoints new expat CEO
  7. Bills fast-tracked, passed
  8. Fiji PM turns 63; Parliament sings birthday song
  9. Teachers: Reinstate allowance
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  5. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)