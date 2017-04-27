Director assures safety compliance

/ Front page / News

MINERAL Resources Department director Dr Raijeli Taga said safety was paramount to Government as it continued its audit at Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd.

"The safety measures and practices to be complied with by the company is within the Mining Act," she said.

"The safety audit has commenced and the Mineral Resources Department would like that this be carried out thoroughly to ensure the safety of workers.

"Once the audits are completed and the working areas are safe, then operations will begin."

Underground operations at the mine have ceased as the full audit continues.

She said the final results of the audit would be handed over to the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources.

"However, the report on the audit will be tabled with the Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources with advice and recommendations on way forward from the Director of Mines."

A stop work order was issued by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya after a series of incidents at the mine, one of which resulted in the death of a shaft supervisor earlier this month.