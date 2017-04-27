Boat for children

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Treasurer of Navesi Primary School in Totoya, Lau, Pita Ledua with the new boat and engine given to the school by the Ministry of Education yesterday. Picture: RAMA

TWO schools in the Lau Group would no longer have to worry about their students' transportation after the Education Ministry handed over a boat and two 40 horsepower engines to the institutions yesterday.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy said at the handing over that, "While you are out of our sight, you are not out of our minds and every time we look at development policies or think about allocating resources, you are always on our minds."

With a school roll of 18, students of Navesi Primary School in Totoya received a boat to help transport sick students to health facilities.

School treasurer Pita Ledua said for the past five years, it was a challenge to transport sick students to the health centres as it was very costly to hire boats.

Mr Ledua said the distance from the school to the hospital was about five kilometres and the Government's assistance to the school had relieved them of their worry, especially when students had serious illnesses.

Uciwai District School headteacher Tawake Nanuku said the 40hp engines handed over to their school would help students of nearby settlements travel to school.