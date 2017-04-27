Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Boat for children

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, April 27, 2017

TWO schools in the Lau Group would no longer have to worry about their students' transportation after the Education Ministry handed over a boat and two 40 horsepower engines to the institutions yesterday.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy said at the handing over that, "While you are out of our sight, you are not out of our minds and every time we look at development policies or think about allocating resources, you are always on our minds."

With a school roll of 18, students of Navesi Primary School in Totoya received a boat to help transport sick students to health facilities.

School treasurer Pita Ledua said for the past five years, it was a challenge to transport sick students to the health centres as it was very costly to hire boats.

Mr Ledua said the distance from the school to the hospital was about five kilometres and the Government's assistance to the school had relieved them of their worry, especially when students had serious illnesses.

Uciwai District School headteacher Tawake Nanuku said the 40hp engines handed over to their school would help students of nearby settlements travel to school.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salaries reduced
  2. Villagers defy State sacking
  3. Kepa makes 'gag' claims
  4. Hard work never fails
  5. Mixed views over pot bid
  6. LTA appoints new expat CEO
  7. Bills fast-tracked, passed
  8. Fiji PM turns 63; Parliament sings birthday song
  9. Teachers: Reinstate allowance
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  5. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)