Improve OHS data collection, Fiji told

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, April 27, 2017

THERE is a strong need to improve recording and notifications systems as well as occupational safety and health data collection and analysis at national level, says International Labour Organization director for the Pacific, Dongling Li.

Speaking at a workshop to observe World Day for Safety and Health Work at Tanoa Waterfront Hotel, Lautoka yesterday, he said improved data collection was also a preventive measure as it allowed organisations to identify hazards.

The meeting was attended by selective employers, workers and tripartite partners.

"It is necessary for Fiji to improve its OHS data collection system that result in the collection of reliable documentation of occupational accidents and diseases used to detect new and emerging hazards and risks," he said.

"Optimising the collection of reliable data is essential for establishing priorities and improving national and workplace preventive programs."

Mr Li said organisations needed to be aware of the how compatible their OHS policies were within the workplace and work to continue to improve OHS measures.

"Without data it is difficult for a policy maker to make right decision," he said.

"There is no comprehensive system in place and for us the community and the society we need to promote the preventative culture and identify problems before hand."

"We also need to strengthen the labour inspection system. You can have policies or the laws but if you don't have the inspectors to closely monitor these then we have another problem on our hands."








