Canefarmers want early pay

/ Front page / News

SUGARCANE farmers could receive their fourth cane payment for the 2016 season earlier than expected if a submission by the Sugar Cane Growers Council to the Fiji Sugar Corporation is accepted.

Council CEO Sundresh Chetty said he asked the FSC for early release of the payment to ensure farmers had resources to prepare for the 2017 harvest and crush season which begins on June 1.

"We had requested the FSC to bring forward the fourth payment so that growers would have sufficient resources and time to secure cutters and repair equipment," he said.

Under the Sugar Master Award, the fourth cane payment is paid at the end of May.

FSC CEO Graham Clark said the request by the SCGC was being considered. The total fourth cane payment is expected to be about $15million.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Industry Tribunal has announced the start of crush dates for the 2017 season.

Tribunal Registrar, Tim Brown said crushing would begin in Labasa on June 1, Lautoka on June 6 and Rarawai, Ba, on June 7.

The FSC said a total harvest of 2.1million tonnes was expected this year.