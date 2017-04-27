Villagers defy State sacking

/ Front page / News

THE village of Somosomo on Taveuni will retain Semi Cagilaba as their village headman, ignoring Government's decision to terminate him from the post.

On Tuesday, the vanua met in Somosomo to decide on the fate of Mr Cagilaba in a meeting chaired by the Tui Cakau, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Villagers unanimously chose Mr Cagilaba to be their headman.

"Personally speaking, the decision is a show of the true spirit of the vanua o Somosomo as a whole and the pride that we have in our vanua and our identity as a people," Mr Cagilaba said.

"Nothing will change or shake the foundations of our existence."

Attempts to get a comment from the meeting's chairman Ratu Naiqama were futile yesterday.

When contacted for a comment yesterday, iTaukei Affairs Board's deputy chief executive officer Apakuki Kurusiga said they were not aware of the meeting in Somosomo.

Mr Kurusiga said they had to be informed of the meeting and its outcome in order for the election to be officially recognised.

He said the provincial council offices in Savusavu and Taveuni were not informed of the meeting.

Earlier, this newspaper had highlighted Mr Cagilaba's queries to Government after his pay was stopped without any explanation. Mr Cagilaba had claimed that the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs had not given him a letter or informed him of the reasons behind their decision.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua had confirmed then the decision was made after reports of non-performance.

Mr Katonitabua had said the decision was made by the iTaukei Affairs Board.