Group to build hostel

THE women's wing of the Macuata Methodist Church circuit plans to construct a girl's hostel that will house female students schooling in Labasa Town soon.

Women's wing president Kelera Tuiwanikai said the hostel would host students within the circuit from Cikobia Island extending to Dreketi in Vanua Levu.

Ms Tuiwainikai said most times, female students from these interior areas had to live with their relatives.

"The women's wing has already managed to collect $24,000 from our soli and we are to decide on other issues regarding the plan," she said.

"In line with Government's focus of developing the North, we found it ideal to construct a hostel for our female students in the circuit.

"We understand that the Fiji National University and other tertiary institutions, including colleges will be brought to Labasa soon and the hostel will complement such developments, providing students with a place to stay in."

Ms Tuiwainikai said they were yet to identify a suitable piece of land for the planned home.

"We had earlier selected one but it was under an agricultural lease so we are looking around again," she said.

"The project is for a worthy cause and the fact that we would be opening doorways for children within the circuit in future is something that we are proud of.

"There are 19 circuits within the Macuata circuit and each circuit raises $200 annually for the cause and the general administration of the women's wing."