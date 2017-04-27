Women, children not safe in homes, church concerned

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Tabia circuit present their soli at their meeting yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Macuata Methodist Church circuit's women's wing is concerned with the rise in sexual abuse crimes within homes in Fiji.

Women's Wing president Kelera Tuiwainikai said they were working closely with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, and the Fiji Police Force to conduct more awareness and enlightenment on the issues in villages.

Ms Tuiwainikai said the fact that women were no longer safe within their homes was a serious concern.

"To make it worse, those committing these hideous acts are people in positions of trust, fathers, uncles, grandfathers and sons," she said.

"In the iTaukei setting mostly parents are committed to other things like church gatherings and customary events.

"Women in the 19 circuits within the Macuata Methodist Circuit are taught and reminded by these line ministries of their roles and duties in the home."

Ms Tuiwanikai said there was nothing wrong in attending to church commitments.

"It is the duty of each parent to ensure that their children are within the care of a trusted person and in secure conditions," she said.

"In this sense, parents cannot be busy fulfilling their commitments to the church when they fail to fulfil their promise to God to look after the child they were entrusted with. Those using church commitments as excuses are simply negligent."

Meanwhile, the 2016 crime trend revealed that out of the 1013 total domestic related cases committed against women recorded in Fiji, 13 per cent were sexual in nature and 78 per cent were physical.