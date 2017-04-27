Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Women, children not safe in homes, church concerned

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, April 27, 2017

THE Macuata Methodist Church circuit's women's wing is concerned with the rise in sexual abuse crimes within homes in Fiji.

Women's Wing president Kelera Tuiwainikai said they were working closely with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, and the Fiji Police Force to conduct more awareness and enlightenment on the issues in villages.

Ms Tuiwainikai said the fact that women were no longer safe within their homes was a serious concern.

"To make it worse, those committing these hideous acts are people in positions of trust, fathers, uncles, grandfathers and sons," she said.

"In the iTaukei setting mostly parents are committed to other things like church gatherings and customary events.

"Women in the 19 circuits within the Macuata Methodist Circuit are taught and reminded by these line ministries of their roles and duties in the home."

Ms Tuiwanikai said there was nothing wrong in attending to church commitments.

"It is the duty of each parent to ensure that their children are within the care of a trusted person and in secure conditions," she said.

"In this sense, parents cannot be busy fulfilling their commitments to the church when they fail to fulfil their promise to God to look after the child they were entrusted with. Those using church commitments as excuses are simply negligent."

Meanwhile, the 2016 crime trend revealed that out of the 1013 total domestic related cases committed against women recorded in Fiji, 13 per cent were sexual in nature and 78 per cent were physical.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65690.6379
JPY 54.043051.0430
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.44740.4354
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salaries reduced
  2. Villagers defy State sacking
  3. Kepa makes 'gag' claims
  4. Hard work never fails
  5. Mixed views over pot bid
  6. LTA appoints new expat CEO
  7. Bills fast-tracked, passed
  8. Fiji PM turns 63; Parliament sings birthday song
  9. Teachers: Reinstate allowance
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  3. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  5. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  7. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)