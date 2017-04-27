Fiji Time: 4:07 PM on Thursday 27 April

Health Ministry records 913 dengue cases

Nasik Swami
Thursday, April 27, 2017

FIJI has recorded 913 laboratory confirmed positive cases of dengue fever from January 1 to April 2 this year with the bulk of the cases coming from the Central Division.

According to the Health and Medical Services Ministry, there was an average of six hospital admissions weekly with an average length of stay of four days being reported from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The ministry also recorded one dengue fever-related death at the CWM Hospital Intensive Care Unit this month.

The dengue fever cases were high between the age group of 10 to 29 years with more males contracting the fever, the ministry said. The ministry's overview of dengue fever cases noted that the trend from January 1 to April 4 this year implied a continued increase in the incidence rate despite the best efforts to control the situation.

"The laboratories around the country, including PH laboratory at Mataika House, has been inundated with laboratory requests and is attempting to cope with the influx of requests," the ministry said.

The ministry said interventions such as subdivisional clean-up programs, perifocal spraying and awareness activities were carried out.








