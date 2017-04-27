Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

A YOUNG man was on day off, but decided to spend it in the office, staying there until the evening.

When it was time to answer the call of mother nature, he ran upstairs as it was the only rest room open in the building.

Beachcomber heard that about five minutes after he went inside, the security officers locked the rest room door and left the premises.

Not realising this, the man took his time to relieve himself.

After finishing his business, he panicked when he found the door locked.

Luckily, he went to the rest room with his mobile phone and was able to call his colleagues downstairs, who then alerted the security officers.

He breathed a sigh of relief when the security officers opened the door to let him out.

A day away from the office almost turned out an agonising wait in the men's room.