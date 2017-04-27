A-G: No mismanagement of funds at MIDA

/ Front page / News

PARLIAMENT was told yesterday that the Media Industry Development Authority (MIDA) has never been cited for any mismanagement of funds in any audits carried out by the Office of the Auditor-General.

This was told to Parliament by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum after a question from National Federation Party MP Parmod Chand for the minister to inform the House on when MIDA would table its annual reports.

In response, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said MIDA was finalising its reports.

"MIDA is currently finalising its consolidated annual reports from the year 2010 and once finalised, it will be tabled in Parliament accordingly," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

He said from all the funds MIDA had been allocated, they had always returned the unused funds.

MIDA was allocated $300,000 in 2016-2017 National Budget.