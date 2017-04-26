500 expected at 2017 Women's expo

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women from Naitasiri at the last women's expo. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 9:20PM SOME 500 rural women from various provinces in Fiji will be represented at this year's Women's expo.

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the 2017 National Women's Expo, which would be held at the Vodafone Arena from June 14-16, was initiated back in 2014.

She said this initiative aimed to connect rural women to markets.

"For the 2017 women's expo, the ministry has thus far finalised the provincial craft shows from where we select women who will represent the communities on their provinces to the expo in June," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"The selection of these women is done by the Fiji Arts Council for artefacts and the Ministry of Health for food preparations.

"So, thus far, after the craft shows, Madam Speaker, the ministry is working with stakeholders, both Government, non-government as well, in preparing for the logistics for the upcoming national women's expo."

She said the main aim behind this was economic empowerment of women and connecting them to markets.