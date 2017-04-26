Fiji Time: 12:10 AM on Thursday 27 April

Ministry targets students' literacy and numeracy

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 8:48PM FIJI'S Ministry of Education is working with its education partner - the Access to Quality Education Program (AQEP) - to develop a specific strategy which was piloted in 35 schools targeting improvement of students' numeracy and literacy.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said this was a strategy the ministry had implemented to improve and uplift the performance of poor or low performing schools.

He said the foundation for education was primary school.

He said if the foundation was weak, particularly in numeracy and literacy, then it would be difficult for students to perform well in high school because to learn chemistry or physics or biology, students needed to have basic literacy and numeracy.

"So, we found that the weaker area is numeracy and literacy," Mr Reddy said.

Referring to the strategy with AQEP, he said when they compared the results in pilot schools versus non-pilot schools, they found the new strategy of improving being the pedagogy strategy, which meant the knowledge and skills of delivery rather than knowledge of content or subject matter.

"This pedagogy deals with how you deliver numeracy and literacy at lower primary.

"Our strategy is to improve literacy and numeracy skills so that we can boost performance in the low performing schools.

"That has been launched, every school has been given full package of that material, along with a DVD showing how teachers are delivering using the new strategy."








