Hard drugs are on our streets: Minister

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 8:24PM HARD drugs like cocaine, heroin and ice are available on our streets, says Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

He made this confirmation in Parliament today in response to a supplementary question raised by Opposition member of Parliament Salote Radrodro.

Ratu Inoke said Fijian Police were doing its best to bring in sellers and those involved in selling drugs on the street.

The Minister also responded to a question by Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula whether he would recommend that marijuana cultivation be legalised on a commercial level for a source of income for farmers in the country.

"I don't think I'd like to recommend the legalisation of marijuana farming in Fiji," Ratu Inoke said.