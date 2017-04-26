Farmers urged to register

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmers in Fiji are encouraged to register with the Ministry of Agriculture. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 8:15PM FARMERS in Fiji are advised and encouraged to get registered either in the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council or with the Ministry of Agriculture statistics unit.

Minister for Agriculture and Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu said almost all of the active farmers in the country were now registered in their database.

He told Parliament yesterday that he was briefed last week by his team that even now, most of the farmers who were left out or were not registered in the initial registration were now coming forward.

"...Because with a click of a button, all the details of the farmer is there, like Honourable Mosese Bulitavu; this is his land, this is the assistance that he has been provided with because this is about taxpayers money, Madam Speaker, and we want to monitor very closely the performance of each farmer as well," Mr Seruiratu said.

"So, this is the beauty about the new program that we have in this agriculture.

"I keep encouraging farmers to please, get registered...because previously when we did the first round of surveys, most farmers did not want to be interviewed; maybe they feared taxation or whatever.

"Now we are encouraging all the farmers to get interviewed, so that is how we monitor their performance but we also have a Monitoring Unit at the ministry."