Monitoring unit to track rural farming assistance

Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu in Parliament.

Update: 8:06PM THE Ministry of Agriculture has established a monitoring unit within the Economic Planning Division to monitor assistance provided to rural and remote farmers.

Minister Inia Seruiratu said this was apart from the monitoring done by the implementing divisions.

For example, he said in agriculture, there was the animal health, land and water resource management and crop extension and all those units monitored its own programs.

But for the ministry, it had its monitoring unit.

Mr Seruiratu was responding to questions on monitoring of assistance programs, which the ministry indicated it assisted farmers through five capital programs.

He said the first major component in which communities in rural and maritime areas were assisted was through the Demand Driven Approach (DDA) Program, and there were five major capital programs under the DDA.

These included the Rural and Outer Island (ROI) Program; Food Security Program (FSP); Export Promotion Program (EPP); Dairy Industry and Support (DIS) Program; and Sigatoka Valley Development Program (SVDP).

Mr Seruiratu said in the last two years, their focus was on agriculture and rural statistics - a program the ministry undertook with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).