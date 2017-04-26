Fiji Time: 12:11 AM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$132m invested to date in help for homes

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 7:35PM THE Fiji Government has invested $132million in the Help for Homes initiative today.

Broken down, the Government invested $87m in the first phase of the initiative, $20m in phase 2 and another $25m in this current phase 3.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa released these figures in Parliament this week in a written response to the question posed by Opposition Member of Parliament Anare Vadei who asked on the update of the initiative.

"All in all, 35,238 families in the 12 priority affected areas have been assisted," Ms Vuniwaqa said.

She said phase 3 had not concluded as yet with the Northern Division being the next area to be visited.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65790.6389
JPY 54.478551.4785
GBP 0.37630.3683
EUR 0.44330.4313
NZD 0.70410.6711
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: It takes time to deliver
  2. Disciplinary advice for Kiro grounding
  3. Non-performing contractors 'are out'
  4. Hero's welcome
  5. Subsidy plea
  6. 788 land leases renewed
  7. Qiliho warns officers
  8. Singh: Teachers still affected by board
  9. Fiji marks Anzac Day
  10. Union awaits word

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  2. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)