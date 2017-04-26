$132m invested to date in help for homes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa in Parliament. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 7:35PM THE Fiji Government has invested $132million in the Help for Homes initiative today.

Broken down, the Government invested $87m in the first phase of the initiative, $20m in phase 2 and another $25m in this current phase 3.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa released these figures in Parliament this week in a written response to the question posed by Opposition Member of Parliament Anare Vadei who asked on the update of the initiative.

"All in all, 35,238 families in the 12 priority affected areas have been assisted," Ms Vuniwaqa said.

She said phase 3 had not concluded as yet with the Northern Division being the next area to be visited.