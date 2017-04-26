Fiji Time: 12:11 AM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Naitasiri youths stage village bylaws consultation

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 6:50PM YOUTHS of Naitsiri will be part of the village by laws consultation organised by the youths of the province.

Naitasiri Provincial Youth Council president Apenisa Qiolevu said the decision to organise two consultations to collect the views of Naitasiri youths came out of a meeting held among the provincial youth council at Vunidawa a fortnight ago.

"In this regard, while this is a youth-initiated consultation, it's not being organised without the Naitaisiri Provincial Council input," Mr Qiolevu said.

"Our objective is to ensure that while we organise spaces that enable young voices to be heard, ultimately we want these to be inculcated into a consolidated provincial submission to Government."

He said members of the provincial youth council felt there had been a lot of discussions in non-traditional settings.

"We are striving to ensure that these two events will always feature keynote addresses from the Roko Tui Naitasiri's office as well as other stakeholders who will provide perspectives from human rights, women and youth standpoints."

Mr Qiolevu said they were talking to professionals from the province to gather their support to ensure the consultation spaces and produced useful outcomes.

"We are encouraging our kinsfolk living in urban centers to come out in numbers and participate. We are also expecting our peers from other provinces living in Naitaisiri to be there."

The first consultation will be held at the Tamavua Village Hall from 5pm tomorrow April 27; and the second at Vunidawa on Friday from 10am.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65790.6389
JPY 54.478551.4785
GBP 0.37630.3683
EUR 0.44330.4313
NZD 0.70410.6711
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: It takes time to deliver
  2. Disciplinary advice for Kiro grounding
  3. Non-performing contractors 'are out'
  4. Hero's welcome
  5. Subsidy plea
  6. 788 land leases renewed
  7. Qiliho warns officers
  8. Singh: Teachers still affected by board
  9. Fiji marks Anzac Day
  10. Union awaits word

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  2. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)