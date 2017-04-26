Naitasiri youths stage village bylaws consultation

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:50PM YOUTHS of Naitsiri will be part of the village by laws consultation organised by the youths of the province.

Naitasiri Provincial Youth Council president Apenisa Qiolevu said the decision to organise two consultations to collect the views of Naitasiri youths came out of a meeting held among the provincial youth council at Vunidawa a fortnight ago.

"In this regard, while this is a youth-initiated consultation, it's not being organised without the Naitaisiri Provincial Council input," Mr Qiolevu said.

"Our objective is to ensure that while we organise spaces that enable young voices to be heard, ultimately we want these to be inculcated into a consolidated provincial submission to Government."

He said members of the provincial youth council felt there had been a lot of discussions in non-traditional settings.

"We are striving to ensure that these two events will always feature keynote addresses from the Roko Tui Naitasiri's office as well as other stakeholders who will provide perspectives from human rights, women and youth standpoints."

Mr Qiolevu said they were talking to professionals from the province to gather their support to ensure the consultation spaces and produced useful outcomes.

"We are encouraging our kinsfolk living in urban centers to come out in numbers and participate. We are also expecting our peers from other provinces living in Naitaisiri to be there."

The first consultation will be held at the Tamavua Village Hall from 5pm tomorrow April 27; and the second at Vunidawa on Friday from 10am.