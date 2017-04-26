Seruiratu clarifies dalo grading

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmers sort and pack their dalo ready to be taken to the market. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 6:00PM FIJI'S Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu has assured all farmers that no one is being robbed or being denied a fair return.

He made the comments in Parliament yesterday in response to a question from Opposition parliamentarian Jiosefa Dulakiverata who had asked why dalo sold in the export market only had one grade compared to when agents visit farmers on the field and pay according to the different grades.

Mr Seruiratu said in actual fact, dalo was being graded for the export market too.

Unfortunately for now, he said even grade 2 dalo were left behind reasoning Samoa and Tonga were back in the international market and in fill production and this would somehow have implications on local farmers.

"But, Madam Speaker, let us assure all farmers, definitely grading system is something that is necessary because for us to attract the good dollars, we have to do this. These are all dictated by the dynamics within the market as well," Mr Seruiratu said.

"Madam Speaker, when we had TC Pam and TC Winston and there was very limited dalo in the market, all these grade 2 dalo or whatever, that is where the farmers are coming on because they were all exported. Now, when we have an abundance of supply, these dalo remain in Fiji. Hopefully, we will get this to the local tourism markets."