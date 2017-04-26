Fiji Time: 12:11 AM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Seruiratu clarifies dalo grading

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 6:00PM FIJI'S Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu has assured all farmers that no one is being robbed or being denied a fair return.

He made the comments in Parliament yesterday in response to a question from Opposition parliamentarian Jiosefa Dulakiverata who had asked why dalo sold in the export market only had one grade compared to when agents visit farmers on the field and pay according to the different grades.

Mr Seruiratu said in actual fact, dalo was being graded for the export market too.

Unfortunately for now, he said even grade 2 dalo were left behind reasoning Samoa and Tonga were back in the international market and in fill production and this would somehow have implications on local farmers.

"But, Madam Speaker, let us assure all farmers, definitely grading system is something that is necessary because for us to attract the good dollars, we have to do this. These are all dictated by the dynamics within the market as well," Mr Seruiratu said.

"Madam Speaker, when we had TC Pam and TC Winston and there was very limited dalo in the market, all these grade 2 dalo or whatever, that is where the farmers are coming on because they were all exported. Now, when we have an abundance of supply, these dalo remain in Fiji. Hopefully, we will get this to the local tourism markets."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65790.6389
JPY 54.478551.4785
GBP 0.37630.3683
EUR 0.44330.4313
NZD 0.70410.6711
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: It takes time to deliver
  2. Disciplinary advice for Kiro grounding
  3. Non-performing contractors 'are out'
  4. Hero's welcome
  5. Subsidy plea
  6. 788 land leases renewed
  7. Qiliho warns officers
  8. Singh: Teachers still affected by board
  9. Fiji marks Anzac Day
  10. Union awaits word

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  2. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)