Update: 5:50PM SEXUAL abuse against women in the house is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, says president of the Macuata Methodist Church Circuit's Women?s Wing Kelera Tuiwainikai.

Ms Tuiwainikai said the women's wing was working closely with line ministries to create awareness on the issue to church members.

"Now is not the time to play the blame game," she said.

"We need to stand up as a church and address this issue."