ILO: Fiji on track with effective OHS regulations

+ Enlarge this image Workers at a fish factory in Suva. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:46PM INTERNATIONAL Labour Organisation director for the Pacific Donglin Li says Fiji is on track to implementing effective Occupational Health and Safety regulations.

He said this after revealing that a national Occupational Health Profile would be launched on Friday in celebration of World Occupational Health and Work day.

The profile was compiled through a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Employment and Ministry of Health.

The profile summarises the existing national situation on OHS.

It identifies the relevant legislation, the infrastructure and resources and the current national situation with regard to occupational accidents and diseases.