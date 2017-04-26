Fiji Time: 12:11 AM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry hands over boat to island schools

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 5:41PM The Ministry of Education handed over a boat and two 40 hp engines to two schools in the Lau Division.

The two schools - Navesi Primary School (NPS) in Totoya and Uciwai District School in Moala - have been facing challenges in transporting their students to school and to health centers when ill.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Mahendra Reddy said this was an initiative by the ministry to ensure children accessed education.

"We want our children to get accessibility to education so we can have good quality education in primary and secondary schools in the interior but we also want to ensure that children are able to reach the school."

NPS school treasurer Pita Ledua said for the past five years, it had been challenging to transport sick students to the health centers because it was very costly to hire boats.

Mr Ledua said the distance from the school to the hospital was about 5km and the Government's assistance to the school had relieved them of their worry especially when students have serious illnesses.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65790.6389
JPY 54.478551.4785
GBP 0.37630.3683
EUR 0.44330.4313
NZD 0.70410.6711
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: It takes time to deliver
  2. Disciplinary advice for Kiro grounding
  3. Non-performing contractors 'are out'
  4. Hero's welcome
  5. Subsidy plea
  6. 788 land leases renewed
  7. Qiliho warns officers
  8. Singh: Teachers still affected by board
  9. Fiji marks Anzac Day
  10. Union awaits word

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  2. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)