Ministry hands over boat to island schools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy handed over two boats and engines to Navesi Primary School and Uciwai District School today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:41PM The Ministry of Education handed over a boat and two 40 hp engines to two schools in the Lau Division.

The two schools - Navesi Primary School (NPS) in Totoya and Uciwai District School in Moala - have been facing challenges in transporting their students to school and to health centers when ill.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Mahendra Reddy said this was an initiative by the ministry to ensure children accessed education.

"We want our children to get accessibility to education so we can have good quality education in primary and secondary schools in the interior but we also want to ensure that children are able to reach the school."

NPS school treasurer Pita Ledua said for the past five years, it had been challenging to transport sick students to the health centers because it was very costly to hire boats.

Mr Ledua said the distance from the school to the hospital was about 5km and the Government's assistance to the school had relieved them of their worry especially when students have serious illnesses.