Pacific food security clusters collaborate

REPEKA NASIKO
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 5:36PM THE first-ever Pacific Food Security Cluster meeting commenced in Nadi today.

The event, which will be held annually, was attended by Ministry of Agriculture representatives from across the Pacific, food security experts and NGOs.

While opening the meeting, Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said the Pacific region was highly vulnerable to the threat posed by natural disasters such as tropical cyclone and tsunamis.

"In the past few years, there have been two category five cyclones, Pam and Winston, as well as an El Nino drought which were devastating for our regions in terms of lives lost, infrastructure damage and significant impacts on food security," Mr Singh said.

"Food Security Clusters across the Pacific region have coordinated the efforts of partners across the spectrum and have been instrumental in leading assessments to measure the impacts of these events and the informed action."

United Nations World Food Program Sandra Uwantege Hart said a meeting of this nature was important for regional governments, donors and stakeholders to form a collaborative network.

The meeting was held at the Radisson Blu Resort in Denarau.








