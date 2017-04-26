Yaqona buyers invited to participate in survey

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Yaqona farmers in Naiyarabale on Vanua Levu. Farmers are invited to participate in a survey to determine pricing. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:51PM YAQONA buyers around the country have been invited to be part of a survey conducted by the Commerce Commission for fresh produce supplies.

The commission's chief executive officer, Joel Abraham, said the survey would be a good platform where buyers could elaborate their experiences on prices of yaqona.

Responding to concerns on the unfair prices of yaqona sold in the country, Mr Abraham said consumers needed to provide the commission with evidence.

"The Commission is in the process of conducting surveys for fresh produce supplies. We invite bulk buyers and consumers to provide their experiences of such price differential with evidences to enable the commission to make an assessment," he said.