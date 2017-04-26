Fiji Time: 12:10 AM on Thursday 27 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Yaqona buyers invited to participate in survey

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 4:51PM YAQONA buyers around the country have been invited to be part of a survey conducted by the Commerce Commission for fresh produce supplies.

The commission's chief executive officer, Joel Abraham, said the survey would be a good platform where buyers could elaborate their experiences on prices of yaqona.

Responding to concerns on the unfair prices of yaqona sold in the country, Mr Abraham said consumers needed to provide the commission with evidence.

"The Commission is in the process of conducting surveys for fresh produce supplies. We invite bulk buyers and consumers to provide their experiences of such price differential with evidences to enable the commission to make an assessment," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65790.6389
JPY 54.478551.4785
GBP 0.37630.3683
EUR 0.44330.4313
NZD 0.70410.6711
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48690.4699

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: It takes time to deliver
  2. Disciplinary advice for Kiro grounding
  3. Non-performing contractors 'are out'
  4. Hero's welcome
  5. Subsidy plea
  6. 788 land leases renewed
  7. Qiliho warns officers
  8. Singh: Teachers still affected by board
  9. Fiji marks Anzac Day
  10. Union awaits word

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  2. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead Friday (21 Apr)
  9. Cokes17: Natabua's Tuvusa wins Blue Ribbon title Friday (21 Apr)
  10. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)