Sugar tribunal announces crush dates

+ Enlarge this image The Sugar Industry Tribunal has released crush dates for mills in the country. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:48PM FIJI'S Sugar Industry Tribunal has announced the start of crush dates for the 2017 season.

Registrar Tim Brown made the announcement after receiving a submission from the Fiji sugar Corporation and consulting with the Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty.

Mr Brown said the 2017 harvest and crush season would begin in Labasa on June 1, Lautoka on June 6 and Rarawai, Ba, on June 7.

He said the SIT would announce the expected termination of crush dates in September after reviewing the harvesting and crushing performance at each of the three mills.

The FSC has projected a 2.1 million harvest this season.