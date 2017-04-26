Teacher hopes to introduce rugby at all-girls school

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:51PM ST JOSEPHS Secondary School (SJSS) teacher Alice Croker will be hoping to spread the rugby gospel in her school.

She was thinking of introducing the idea of having a first-ever school's rugby team to compete in local tournaments.

Her unprecedented motion came as a result of the growing popularity of women's rugby not only in Fiji but on the world stage.

Crocker, formerly a hockey and athletics coach, said rugby was a sport she would like to introduce in SJSS.

"I really want to develop women's rugby in the secondary school level and I really want to know more about rugby because this is like the first step in to where I can bring the school I am teaching in for us to have a school team," she said.