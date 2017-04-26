Fiji Time: 4:34 PM on Wednesday 26 April

Yasawa sporting tourneys to fund school renovation

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 3:00PM THE Fiji Police Force launched the Yasawa North Secondary School Rugby Sevens and Netball Tournament at Matacawalevu Village in Nacula, Yasawa, today.

The tournament, officially launched by Western Divisional Manager for Community Policing SP Petero Tuinirarama, aims to raise funds for Yasawa Secondary School renovation works.

SP Petero said sports was the best way to unite people for a worthy cause, and indicated the tournament would have the full support of the Police.

"We will be providing security for the tournament and will try to field a Police team from Lautoka," he was quoted saying in a Police statement today.

The tournaments are scheduled for August 24-25 this year.

Organisers say some prominent rugby sevens teams and sevens players from around the area will feature at these events.

Tournament organiser Saimoni Naivalu said the inaugural tournament had the full backing of the vanua

.








