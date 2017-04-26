Fiji Time: 4:34 PM on Wednesday 26 April

Student investigated for alleged defilement

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Update: 2:52PM A 17-YEAR-old student will be questioned by Police for his alleged involvement in a case of defilement following a drinking party.

The incident alleged to have occurred on April 15 was reported at the Nabua Police.

Fiji Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou said the suspect allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl inside the suspect's house in Vatuwaqa after a drinking party.

"As investigations continue, we are urging parents and guardians to be aware of their children's whereabouts at all times and the fact that two children had been part of a drinking party is a serious concern," ACP Matavou said.

"We are again reiterating the need for discussions to be made, especially to our children that if they are under the age of 16 and are involved in a sexual relationship and in the event the Police are alerted, a crime is being committed."








